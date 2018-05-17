Spotify partners with SPLC to purge 'hate content' from its music

(Reason) Following in the steps of Facebook and YouTube, Spotify is trying to scrub its platform of controversial content. The streaming music service has released a new “hate content and hateful conduct” policy, outlining how it intends to identify and deal with music that violates the company’s core principles of “openness, diversity, tolerance and respect.”

According to the policy, any tracks or artists identified as “hate content”—defined as music that “principally promotes, advocates, or incites hatred or violence against a group or individual based on characteristics, including, race, religion, gender identity, sex, ethnicity, nationality, sexual orientation, veteran status, or disability”—will be either removed from Spotify altogether or suppressed in promotions and stripped out of any platform-generated playlists.

The “hateful conduct” part of the policy will take aim at musicians’ off-the-clock behavior.