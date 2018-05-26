Spread Gospel, get tax-deduction

It’s the most important project I have ever worked in in my 63 years on this planet.

It’s a book called “The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament.”

It has received rave reviews from Franklin Graham, Mike Huckabee, Greg Laurie, Jack Van Impe, Ben Kinchlow, Chuck Norris, Pat Boone, Dinesh D’Souza, Ray Comfort, David Barton and dozens of other Christian luminaries.

And from now until its release in September, Gospel for All Nations, a missions organization that takes the message of redemption and restoration to some of the most hostile parts of the world, has offered to accept tax-deductible donations on behalf of the book.

Why do we need financial support for a book that promise to be one of the biggest-selling Christian books of 2018?

Because WND is still reeling from the attacks by the Google-Facebook-YouTube-Amazon online cartel I have been telling you about since January of this year. These attacks are real, specific, content-oriented and existential in nature, having dried up 50 percent of our revenues from 2016 through 2017, with no end in sight.

In fact, without support for this book totaling at least $400,000 between now and August, we will not be able to meet the demand for an estimated 100,000 first-printing copies from bookstores and ministries.

That would be a shame, because this book does more than provide a great resource for pastors, Bible study groups, foreign missionaries and others through a systematic book-by-book exploration of the Gospel in all 39 books of the Hebrew Scriptures. It also reveals the absolute cohesive and integrated nature of the Bible. It explains the Gospel that Jesus preached – the Gospel of the Kingdom. It shows the common thread of redemption and restoration through all 66 books of the Bible. And it’s sure to stimulate new interest by believers in the Old Testament.

I’m not asking you to come up with $400,000. I’m asking you to come up with $100, if possible. For that, I have arranged to send you an autographed Advance VIP Reader Copy and an early e-book version of the book. Patrons who give a minimum of $5,000 or more will be eligible to be listed as such in all editions of the breakthrough Bible book in September.

If you don’t care about a tax deduction, you can make your donation online, from as little as $3 to as much as $5,000, at the WND Superstore.

Can you help me and help the spread of the Gospel throughout the uttermost part of the Earth as Jesus commanded us, saying it would precipitate His return as King of Kings and Lord of Lords and the restoration of the world to a paradise-like existence?

I’m so pleased by the blessing of Gospel for All Nations and the encouragement of all those who have contributed to this cause already. Why are they doing this? Because they have read the book. They’ve studied it, shared it and see the importance and the uniqueness of this effort.

Time is short to raise this money – and raising money is not my gift, not my favorite thing to do. I’d rather be writing more books like this and maybe a little journalism on the side.

But Satan has other ideas. So does the Google-YouTube-Facebook-Amazon cartel – or do I repeat myself?

Seriously, my friends, we are living in precarious times. Satan is desperate and prowling the Earth like a roaring lion because he knows his time is short. Let’s close up this age as quickly as we can by doing what the Lord commanded us to do nearly 2,000 years ago.

Matthew 24:14: “And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come.”

Maranatha!