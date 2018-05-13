Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

Three souls appeared before St. Peter at the Pearly Gates.

St. Peter asked the first one, “What was your last annual salary?”

The first soul replied, “$200,000, I was a trial lawyer.”

St. Peter asked the second one the same question.

The soul answered, “$95,000, I was a realtor.”

St. Peter then asked the third soul the same question.

The answer was “$8,000.”

St. Peter replied, “Cool! What instrument did you play?”

