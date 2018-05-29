Starbucks chairman: Trump partly to blame for 'racial divide'

(THE HILL) – Starbucks executive chairman Howard Schultz said on Tuesday that President Trump’s rhetoric on race is partly to blame for the country’s “racial divide.”

Schultz said he believes the president has given people license to copy the “behavior and language that comes out of this administration,” in an interview with CNN Tuesday.

“Having said that, the racial divide and the inequities that exist between people of color and Caucasians in America is a problem that’s existed for quite some time and I think – we have to ask ourselves a very important question and that is, what kind of country do we want to live in?” Schultz added. “And from my perspective, we want to live in a country in which we love and respect every American.”