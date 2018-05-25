Stocks hold weekly gains

(CNBC) U.S. stocks fell Friday as geopolitical fears following President Donald Trump’s move to cancel a key summit with North Korea weighed on solid corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 58.7 points to finish at 24,753.09, led lower by losses in Chevron and Exxon Mobil. The S&P 500 fell 0.24 percent to finish at 2,721.33, amid continued losses in energy and financial stocks.

Both sectors have been under pressure this week as a decline in oil prices weigh on industry leaders like Exxon Mobil and Chevron, which closed down 3.5 percent Friday. Lower interest rates, meanwhile, dragged on bank stocks.