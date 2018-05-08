Stocks little changed as Trump ends Iran nuke deal

(CNBC) — Stocks closed little changed on Tuesday after President Donald Trump announced he was withdrawing the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal signed three years ago.

The Dow Jones industrial average finished about 3 points higher, with J.P. Morgan Chase as the best-performing stock in the index. The S&P 500 closed just below breakeven as utilities fell 2.5 percent. The Nasdaq composite eked out a small gain.

Back in 2015, the Obama administration and Iran signed a deal to defer sanctions on Iranian oil exports, while Iran curbed its nuclear program. On Tuesday, Trump said the U.S. was pulling out of that deal and restoring sanctions.