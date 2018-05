(CAMPUS REFORM) — Marygrove College, a Catholic graduate institution in Detroit, is now offering students a chance to earn a master’s degree in Social Justice.

According to the program’s webpage, the graduate program “is ideal for those interested in learning and promoting social justice/ change and becoming a scholar/activist.”

Through various courses offered by the program, students will get a chance to learn about concepts such as “corporate power,” “white privilege,” “psychology on social justice,” and more.