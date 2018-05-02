Students in 400 schools walk out of class to support 2nd Amendment

Thousands of students in as many as 400 schools are walking out of their classes Wednesday to join 16-minute rallies in support of the Second Amendment.

The national walkout was organized by high-school senior Will Riley, 18, who attends Carlsbad High School in New Mexico.

Riley told Fox News he believes the national gun walkout on March 14 was depicted by the media as a “united front from my generation and for my generation” in favor of increased gun control.

He explained, “That’s a myth I want to dispel.”

On Wednesday, photos from the walkouts began trickling in on social media under the hashtag #StandForTheSecond.

The following is a group of Second Amendment-supporting students at Riverhead High School in Riverhead, New York.

At least 24 students gathered at Moorpark High School in Moorpark, California.

One teen girl held a sign that stated:

You may not like guns. That is your right. You may not believe in God. That is your choice. But if someone breaks into your home, the first two things you are going to do are … Call someone with a gun Pray they get there in time

A crowd of students walks out at Tigard High School in Tigard, Oregon.

A dozen teens gathered outside Kearney High School in Kearney, Nebraska, to show their support.

A small group assembled outside Choctaw High School in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

A small group of students at San Dimas High School in San Dimas, California:

And students at Lincoln Community High School in Lincoln, Illinois:

And others stood outside a California high school carrying U.S. flags.

Riley expressed concern about high-profile figures calling for a complete repeal of the Second Amendment in recent weeks, including retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens.

“I think all of our constitutional rights are important,” he said, “but I think the Second Amendment is somewhat special in that it’s meant to protect the others. It’s so important right now because no one is calling to repeal the other amendments, but if you repeal one, then you set the precedent that it’s something you can do.”

Riley said most of the feedback he’s gotten from students is “overwhelmingly positive,” but many of the teens did expect some resistance from schools, including ones that supported the gun-control walkouts in March. For students who do experience resistance, Riley said, he expects to connect them with attorneys “if they are being unfairly targeted for viewpoint discrimination by schools.”

