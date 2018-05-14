Depression tied to faster brain aging

(STUDYFINDS) — MIAMI — One more reason to take extra care of your mental health, especially on the hard days: Depression among older adults may lead to faster brain aging and memory problems, according to a new study.

The study also revealed that elderly people with depression have slightly different brain structures compared to those without depression symptoms.

Researchers from the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine examined 1,111 adults about 70 years old who haven’t suffered from strokes. They were all given brain scans, psychological exams, and memory assessment tests. They were tested again five years after the first tests.