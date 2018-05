(USA Today) We might not be able to leap tall buildings in a single bound like Superman, but there’s one trait we could soon share with The Man of Steel: shooting lasers from our eyes.

A study out this month from researchers at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland claim these “ocular lasers” are possible using an ultra-thin membrane laser with organic semiconductors.

Researchers were able to test the laser using a cow’s eye, as well as on physical paper currency as a security feature.