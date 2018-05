(WCIV) — WEST ASHLEY, S.C. — The signs of a graduation party are still left around the house of the Koscinski family.

Jacob graduated Saturday with the highest honors from a Christian-based home-schooling program. So, his mom ordered a cake.

“He did not know we were getting a cake because he’s not a big cake eater. So we were all standing there waiting to see it and when we opened it, it was a huge shock to all of us,” said Cara Koscinski.