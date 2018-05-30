Super PAC pushes to impeach Pence

(FREE BEACON) — A progressive super PAC is rallying Democrats to impeach Vice President Mike Pence, suggesting in an email he ordered Special Counsel Robert Mueller to end the Russia investigation.

Pence said in an interview on May 10 that Mueller should “wrap it up,” meaning bring an end to his sprawling probe that’s loomed over the White House for more than a year. He did not order Mueller to end the probe, however, nor has President Donald Trump, although Trump has been a frequent critic of what he calls Mueller’s “witch hunt.”

In an email, the PAC Progressive Turnout Project wrote, “BREAKING: Pence commits Obstruction of Justice by ordering Robert Mueller to end Russia Investigation.”