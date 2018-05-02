Surprise! University professors go to bat for conservatives

There’s no doubt that most American universities are bastions of liberal thought, with Democrat professors outnumbering their Republican counterparts by about 10 to 1 while conservative speakers on campus regularly fuel protest.

The professors, along with their influence on students, often have been at the forefront of opposition to conservative campus groups such as Young America’s Foundation.

But now, some two dozen professors at the University of Washington School of Law are standing up for Republican students.

They’ve written a letter to the university’s president, Ana Mari Cauce, asking her to make it easier for conservatives to come to campus.

The letter was prompted by the university’s imposition of a fee of at least $17,000 on the College Republicans to host a Feb. 10 event featuring Joey Gibson, the head of an organization known as Patriot Prayer.

Gibson is known to support terms limits for Congress members, a national sales tax and abolition of the IRS.

The university wanted the Republicans to pay for extra security and other services during the event, a practice used by many universities and colleges that has failed when challenged in court.

Scott Greer has released “No Campus for White Men: The Transformation of Higher Education into Hateful Indoctrination,” now at the WND Superstore.

The letter explains that the professors didn’t necessarily agree with Gibson’s views, but they argue the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that it’s unconstitutional to charge more for a demonstration or parade permit “if the views of those participating were so unpopular that they required police protection.”

The high court has concluded, “Speech cannot be financially burdened, any more than it can be punished or banned, simply because it might offend a hostile mob.”

The letter cites many similar cases.

In Chicago, for example, civil-rights activist Dick Gregory and other marchers were convicted of disorderly conduct in a march to the mayor’s office “because they had provoked an angry response by white onlookers.”

However, the conviction was overturned because peaceful demonstrators could not be charged simply because “hostile onlookers became violent.”

The Supreme Court also overturned the breach-of-the-peace convictions of several African-American travelers who had used a white waiting room in Shreveport, Louisiana, rejecting the reasoning of the state court trial judge “that the mere presence of Negroes in a white waiting room was likely to give rise to a breach of the peace.”

The UW professors argued, therefore, the College Republicans “cannot be required to pay a fee that would not be imposed on other organizations which invite speakers whose views on controversial issues such as race, abortion, or gender discrimination, are more liberal and thus, in this region of the nation, more popular.”

They explained that any successful use of violence in shutting down a speaker would only invite repetition of the tactic.

“Speech is the very essence of the mission of higher education. The exchange of ideas which we exist to promote is not limited to lectures given in our classrooms, or to articles published in scholarly journals. The university fosters student organizations because we understand the value of enabling students to explore their ideas on their own, and to invite outside speakers who may have views and experiences quite different form those of faculty members.”

The courts, they noted, “held that the government cannot limit or burden speech because it is likely to provoke others to attack a speaker or his or her supporters.”

At the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, Zach Greenberg said his organization shares the sentiments of the professors.

“When it comes to levying security costs, we encourage universities to use policies with objective, content- and viewpoint-neutral criteria such as the number of participants, the size of the venue, and whether the event is open to the public.”