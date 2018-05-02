Taj Mahal turning green due to insect feces

The Taj Mahal is turning green, and judges in India now have ordered the government to get help – from anyone – to try to fix it.

A report in the BBC Tuesday suggests that the color is from insect feces.

“Sewage in the Yamuna River, alongside the palace, attracts insects which excrete waste onto the palace’s walls, staining them,” the report says.

In a statement, the nation’s justices told the government to seek help, even from foreigners, to fix the deteriorating color.

“Even if you have the expertise, you are not utilizing it. Or perhaps you don’t care,” court justices said.

Built hundreds of years ago from white marble, the palace also has tinges of yellow and brown, and officials have suspected pollution also is a problem.

They have shut down many factories that used to be located nearby.

It was built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in Agra, and now attracts about 70,000 visitors a day as one of the world’s top tourist sites.

It is a mausoleum for Shah Jahan’s favorite wife, Mumtax Mahal.

Previously, to clean the marble, workers have coated the walls in a mud pack, which is supposed to absorb dirt, grease and more.

The mud then is washed off.