Tel Aviv promoted as 'holy city' that's key to 3rd Temple

Even as the reaction to the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem makes waves around the globe – Turkey just recalled its ambassador and suggested Israel’s go home – attention is being paid to the important role Tel Aviv is expected to play in the Jewish nation’s future.

The coastal city for years has been an international center for diplomacy and commerce, but Jay Shultz, president of the Am Yisrael Foundation, says there’s much more in its future than most know.

He was interviewed by Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz at Breaking Israel News.

“Tel Aviv really is Ir HaKodesh (the holy city),” Shultz said in the report. “Tel Aviv has an incredibly holy role to play as a center of power in the modern State of Israel.”

His foundation, set up a decade ago, focuses on bringing young people to Israel and building a community around them.

His ultimate objective?

An ingathering of Jews and the Third Temple.

“It’s time that the entire Jewish world got excited about the Torah of Tel Aviv, and I have taken it on my shoulders to ensure that every young Jew around the globe comes home, gets plugged in and is given the tools to build Am Yisrael (the nation of Israel) in Eretz Yisrael (the land of Israel),” he told BIN.

“The biggest problem facing the Jewish people is that so many young Jews are not living in Israel. This affects the future of the Jewish people as a whole. Their grandchildren will most probably not be Jewish,” he said.

It’s just practical, he said.

“Tel Aviv represents the most desirable place for most young Jews to live,” Shultz told BIN. “This is where the jobs are. So this is where we need to invest our spiritual energy in order to ensure that young Jews have the Torah they need to stay connected and grow a part of the Jewish people.”

He pointed out that Tel Aviv had a role in the building of the first Temple.

“When King (Solomon) began building the first Beit HaMikdash (Temple), he first had to bring cedar trees from Lebanon. These essential elements for the construction of the Holy Temple first entered the land of Israel through the port of Yafo (Jaffa), the biblical city that is now part of the modern city of Tel Aviv. Most of the material for the Second Temple also entered Israel through the port of Yafo.”