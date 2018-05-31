Televangelist: Jesus told me to get 4th private jet

(CNN) — A prosperity gospel televangelist from Louisiana says Jesus has asked him to buy a new private jet. And wouldn’t you know it, Jesus has real nice taste in planes.

Jesse Duplantis, leader of Jesse Duplantis Ministries and the owner of three other private jets, is asking his followers to chip in so his ministry can purchase a brand new Dassault Falcon 7X, which runs about $54 million.

In a video recently published on his website, Duplantis says the planes get him closer to the Lord — both literally and figuratively — and he had a divine conversation in which Jesus asked for the new aircraft by name.