Texas Longhorns answer to Israel's beef crisis?

Israel’s got lots of problems – terrorism, bad P.R., not enough water, rough neighborhood, etc.

But it also has something of a beef crisis.

Israeli cattle were originally imported from Europe. But the European cows had been inbred for generations and were, thus, less hardy and more susceptible to disease, predators and vulnerable to the dry climate of the Middle East.

The obvious answer? Texas Longhorns – tough cows with better genes and acclimated to the more arid conditions in the southwestern U.S.

The late Prime Minister Ariel Sharon was all in for some experiments, but then came his stroke, eight years of coma and, finally, his death in 2014. It seemed like Texas Longhorns were never going to make Aliyah, become Israelis and help produce some good kosher beef.

But, in 2016, there was a new initiative. Israeli cowboys Erez Cahaner and his father, Katcha “Simon” Cahaner, made two trips to Dickinson Cattle Co. of Barnesville, Ohio, and evaluated the Texas Longhorn herd. Unlike the Sharon plan for importation of live cattle, the Cahaners’ plan was to import a good number of frozen Texas Longhorn embryos. The embryos would be placed in their indigenous Israeli cows and full blood Texas Longhorn calves would be the result.

Larry Baker, director of the Ohio Livestock and Genetics Export Council, traveled to Israel with veterinarian Emily “Em” Mowrer, owner of Stonehouse Veterinary Service in St. Clairsville, Ohio, to oversee the implantation of beef cattle embryos, purchased from Ohio cattle producers, into Israel’s existing cattle herds.

The Cahaners were connected with the Ohio Livestock and Genetics Export Council through the Negev Foundation, a not-for-profit group that sponsors sustainable agriculture research and projects to help develop the Negev Desert region in Israel.

A high percentage of the cattle in Israel were a breed of Simmental cattle imported from Europe, Baker said.

“They don’t keep track of their parentage,” he said, adding they believed their cattle could be traced back to just four genetic lines.

The European breeders had traded cattle back and forth for years without bringing in new blood lines.

Baker said there are only about 50,000 head of beef cattle in the whole country of Israel – not enough to sustain the burgeoning population. Most Israeli beef is frozen imports.

“We discussed whether (exporting) live cattle would be better (than embryos),” said Baker. But when the men described their harsh conditions – lack of rainfall and heat – “we decided embryos would be better. That way the cattle could be born into the harsh conditions.”

The Longhorns were chosen because of their ability to withstand some of the toughest climates. “Longhorns can get by with less grass and lower nutrient levels,” said Baker. Israeli cattle ranchers have also lost many of their herd to predators. The horns will help ward off those predators.

The Angus breeds were chosen for their ruggedness and carcass quality. Baker said one of the toughest parts was convincing the men of the type of cattle they really needed versus what they perceived they needed.

“A lot of different countries I deal with, they look at the breed magazines and see the show cattle and that’s what they want,” said Baker. “They don’t need the show cattle, they need the rugged cattle with sound feet and legs that produce a good carcass.”

The Longhorn embryo experiment is not the only one under consideration in Israel.

The Israel Longhorn Project is an educational and cattle crossbreeding improvement project helping Israel, East Africa and if possible Jordan by introducing a viable breed of beef cattle that can fit and can thrive in their semi-desert environments.

It promotes the Texas breed for other reasons. Texas Longhorns are known for eating invasive shrubs and cacti, decreasing fire hazards, a continuing problem in Israel. They have higher reproduction rates and very low loss rates while protecting their calves from Israeli wolves and jackals, not to mention poachers.

The force behind this project is Robin Rosenblatt, an Israeli currently living in Northern California who is a former cowboy, horse wrangler, trainer and anti-terror agent with a bachelor of science degree in animal science from Hebrew University.

Rosenblatt notes Israel has another unusual problem raising cattle, citing the case of Shai Dromi, an Israeli farmer who, in an act of self-defense, shot and killed a trespasser and wounded another in 2007 at 3 a.m. after discovering his dog had been poisoned, by four intruders.

Two years later, Dromi was acquitted of manslaughter but convicted on charges of illegal possession of weapons. The rifle he had used belonged to his father and not registered in Dromi’s name.

Dromi’s farm is near Meitar in southern Israel, an area plagued by property theft. In the months leading up to the incident, several other dogs had been killed and a tractor and horse stolen.

He testified at his trial: “I awoke at 3 a.m. to the barking of the guard dog that I acquired after my dogs were poisoned. Even though I was incredibly tired, I got out of bed and walked around the house. After I went back to bed, I again heard the dog barking irregularly. I went out with my weapon and didn’t see anything. I kept walking around [the perimeter of my] sheep pen, and noticed large metal wire-cutters. I panicked. I realized there were men around me.”

When police arrived, Dromi was administering first aid to the intruder, a Bedouin, Khaled el-Atrash, who later died. Dromi was arrested and imprisoned for a month and later restrained from returning to his farm afterwards requiring volunteers to continue its maintenance.

A public uproar drew much attention to Dromi’s plight and a law was proposed by Member of Knesset Yisrael Katz and later passed by a large majority in the Knesset. The law, commonly known as the ‘Dromi Law,’ considers opposition to intruders as self-defense.

How would Texas Longhorns make a difference in the case of poachers?

Apparently they don’t take kindly to being kidnapped and defend themselves against such attempts – just like natural-born Israelis, one might say.