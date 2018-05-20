Texas school shooter killed girl who rebuffed advances

(Los Angeles Times) As he heard the gunshots approaching down the hall Friday morning, Santa Fe High School student Abel San Miguel, 15, hid with a few classmates in the art class storage closet.

He wasn’t sure if he was going to survive. Through the door, he could see the barrel of a shotgun. Then the shooter began shooting through the door, killing at least one student inside, and grazing Abel’s back.

When the shooter left the room briefly, Abel and others left the closet and tried to barricade the door. But the shooter pushed it open, spotted a student he knew, and with anger said, “Surprise!” before shooting the student in the chest.

“I’m still trying to process everything,” Abel said in an interview.