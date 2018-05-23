The absolute horror of children's books

“Thomas the Tank Engine” makes the cut – for now

Another misfired communication sent Australian moms, pops and tots into a tailspin this past week. The objective? Steam on for “Thomas the Tank Engine” and the God-given right to say “boy” and (Warning, dangerous content!) “girl.” Yes, it’s a disgusting epithet; but some parents will still be parents, despite the best social engineering and shaming tax money can buy.

The threat? The removal of “Thomas the Tank Engine” and other beloved books (“Winnie the Pooh”) from Melbourne schools and libraries. The reason? Failure to comply, according to the Daily Mail, with Australian National Universities admonition that, “Educators should avoid using the terms ‘boy’ and ‘girl’ and classifying children according to gender.”

But studies are studies and must be respected, despite the multiplicity of factors that may come into play when children make choices of what to be or do. According to the Daily Mail, “The research found ‘prejudice along race and gender lines can be observed’ in children as young as three-years-old. Girls who played with ‘feminised characters’, such as Barbie dolls, had fewer career options, while those who engaged with Disney princess toys had more female-stereotypical views. Meanwhile, boys who watched superhero shows were more gender stereotyped in their thinking, the study found.”

No thought seems to be given to the prejudice along gender of those conducting the tests and/or reporting on what the results actually mean. Bag the reality that people make choices for a variety of reason – like preference – even children as young as 3. Younger even! Ever give a youngster a dollop of mashed green beans when he or she is not so inclined?

Some girls are hard-wired to take pleasure in those things that stereotypically appear more female; and boys are inclined – often by nature, despite how offensive the thought – to prefer those activities that are conflated as mere stereotype.

But Victorian councils Down Under are going to comply with this new research, hence the justifiable backlash by parents who rightfully drew the same comparison as the Herald Sun when it came to potential books being targeted for removal.

Too bad educators didn’t make the most of last Saturday’s royal wedding. What a perfect teaching moment that would have been. For if dressing up like a super hero is damaging as is princess play, one and all should have shouted down U.S. born Meghan Markle for donning a white wedding gown and veil to wed Britain’s Prince Harry, notorious bad boy.

The poor creature had no choice, her career options limited by hyper-feminized role models and – dare I say it – outmoded forms of elitism that would make a British spectacle of marginalizing the countless masses who will never be able to wed a real prince.

But just like Brits like their royals, kids and their parents like their beloved books and traditions and gender realities. And nobody is buying the Melbourne damage control shown in the video below:

Yes, Lord Mayor, “Thomas the Tank Engine” and “Winnie the Pooh” does explain how society managed and prioritized at that time, but don’t kid yourself that folks aren’t noticing how you’re attempting to manage at this time where you’re at the beginning of your career as mayor and parents are more than fed up.

Toot toot!

Party animals at Miami, Florida prom. What’s the problem?

Welcome to the Jungle! That was the theme of Miami, Florida’s Christopher Columbus High School prom held earlier this month. So, naturally, “decorations” must include a live tiger, two macaws and an African fennec fox – caged, of course, just like they are in the wild. (Not.)

Sadly, it would seem these celebrating teens were subject to a lesson in what not to do: Treat wildcats like pets while walking around like unthinking animals that can’t put it together that there’s no jungle on the planet where they’d be protected by steel bars.

Take a look at the penned tiger, stalking the length of its ridiculously small enclosure in the following news clip:

USA Today reports, “In an interview with NBC Miami, the student’s mother, Maria Del Carmen Castellanos, said the decision to use the animals showed a lack of sensitivity. ‘Whoever booked this event, with its exotic entertainment, might have not realized the message they were sending to the children attending the prom,’ she said.”

“According to statements sent to multiple local outlets, Christopher Columbus High School said the tiger was never in danger or forced to perform, and handlers were with the animal at all times.”

Whether the tiger was in danger or forced to perform isn’t the issue. Putting a tiger in a tiny cage is. Putting a tiger in a ballroom subject to deafening music, fire dancers and gawking faces is not the smartest thing to do. It can stress an animal out, and a stressed animal is a dangerous animal – maybe not at that moment, but animals get put down all the time thanks to stupid owners.

“Thinking ahead” should be taught at schools; that, and common sense.

Instead, unthinking ruled the day. Christopher Columbus student Robert Benedict, commenting on the Blaze, states, “My teacher has even gotten death threats for making our prom unforgettable and completely safe.”

Whoa. Overreaction much? Nobody should receive death threats for bringing a tiger to prom. But similarly, students should be taught that treating wild animals in such fashion can cause danger down the road, long after the prom is over.

That’s the point. Think about it. Jungles don’t have bars, and real life has long-reaching consequences. It ain’t safe out there.

And a person doesn’t have to be a bleeding heart liberal to object to the exploitation of animals. Conservatism and a love of personal-privacy rights don’t mean one has to engage in the politicized Neanderthal treatment seen in this Blaze video below either:

“I don’t get what the issue is here” isn’t something to brag about when attempting to address this idiot usage of wild animals. Political conservatism is no more about playing up the no-necked blockhead anymore than being liberally inclined means you must make a death threat over whatever upsets you.

Welcome to the jungle!

Hearing voices

What do you hear? Maybe not what you think or what your neighbor thinks either.

There’s a hot debate out there in media land and we’re not going to spoil it for you. Take a listen to the following clip and stop when you know what the computer voice is saying.

If you played the video to the end then you know that the computer voice was supposed to be saying “laurel.” Some folks who listen to the audio heard “laurel,” but many hear – get this – “yanny.” That’s right, “yanny.” Nothing like “laurel,” right?

So here’s what science has to say to explain the debate that has gone viral:

Interesting, huh? And that bit about distortions is so true – maybe the folks at Christopher Columbus High School should have thought of that. But here’s what the Trump administration has to say:

What you think you hear isn’t always what you think it is.