The dangerous face of the radical sexual agenda

“The family is especially under attack,” stated Pope John Paul II, Aug. 15, 1993.

In 1979, Pope John Paul II appointed West African Archbishop Robert Sarah of Guinea. Archbishop Robert Sarah was appointed cardinal in 2010. On Sept. 1, 2010, Sarah rejected Libyan President Muammar Gaddafi’s call for Europe to become Muslim as being disrespectful of all of Catholic Italy and the Pope: “To speak of the European continent converting to Islam makes no sense because it is the people alone who decide consciously to be Christian, Muslim or to follow other religions.”

Cardinal Robert Sarah stated in his synod on the family, Oct. 12, 2015: “Like two ‘apocalyptic beasts’ located on opposite poles: on the one hand, the idolatry of Western freedom; on the other, Islamic fundamentalism: atheistic secularism versus religious fanaticism. To use a slogan, we find ourselves between ‘gender ideology and ISIS.’ Islamic massacres and libertarian demands regularly contend for the front page of the newspapers. From these two radicalizations arise the two major threats to the family: its subjectivist disintegration in the secularized West through quick and easy divorce, abortion, homosexual unions, euthanasia etc. (cf. Gender theory, the ‘Femen’, the LGBT lobby, IPPF …) On the other hand, the pseudo-family of ideologized Islam which legitimizes polygamy, female subservience, sexual slavery, child marriage etc. (cf. Al Qaeda, Isis, Boko Haram …)”

Cardinal Sarah continued: “Several clues enable us to intuit the same demonic origin of these two movements. Unlike the Spirit of Truth that promotes communion in the distinction (perichoresis), these encourage confusion (homo-gamy) or subordination (poly-gamy). Furthermore, they demand a universal and totalitarian rule, are violently intolerant, destroyers of families, society and the Church, and are openly Christianophobic. ‘We are not contending against creatures of flesh and blood ….’ We need to be inclusive and welcoming to all that is human; but what comes from the Enemy cannot and must not be assimilated. You can not join Christ and Belial! What Nazi-Fascism and Communism were in the 20th century, Western homosexual and abortion Ideologies and Islamic Fanaticism are today.”

Cardinal Robert Sarah stated at the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., May 18, 2016: “Good becomes evil, beauty is ugly, love becomes the satisfaction of sexual primal instincts, and truths are all relative. … The legalization of same-sex marriage, the obligation to accept contraception within healthcare programs, and even ‘bathroom bills’ that allow men to use the women’s restrooms and locker rooms. Should not a biological man use the men’s restroom? How simpler can that concept be? …”

Cardinal Robert Sarah concluded his comments on the radical sexual agenda which: “… cause damage to the little children through inflicting upon them a deep existential doubt about love. … They are a scandal – a stumbling block – that prevent the most vulnerable from believing in such love. … (Same-sex marriage) can never be a truthful solution. … The result is hostility to Christians, and, increasingly, religious persecution. … I encourage you to truly make use of the freedom willed by your founding fathers, lest you lose it.”

Pope John Paul II was the most recognized person in the world at the time of his death. He met with Presidents Carter, Reagan, Bush, Clinton and Bush. Born in a small town in Poland, May 18, 1920, was Karol Wojtyla. A chemical worker during World War II, he risked punishment by Communists for being ordained a priest. In 1967, he became Archbishop of Krakow and, in 1978, he became Pope John Paul II, the first non-Italian pope since 1522.

Leader of one billion Catholics, Pope John Paul spoke eight languages and traveled a million miles in 170 countries – more than any other pope. In 1981, he survived an assassination attempt by a Muslim Turk, whom he forgave during a prison visit. He helped end communism in Europe.

In 1993, President Clinton greeted Pope John Paul II in Denver. At Regis University, Pope John Paul II stated: “The inalienable dignity of every human being … in the first place the right to life and the defense of life … are at the heart of the church’s message and action in the world. … No country, not even the most powerful, can endure if it deprives its own children of this essential good.”

During the Saturday night prayer vigil, Aug. 14, 1993, at Cherry Creek State Park, the Pope addressed nearly a quarter of a million people: “There is spreading an anti-life mentality – an attitude of hostility to life in the womb and life in its last stages. Precisely when science and medicine are achieving a greater capacity to safeguard health and life, the threats against life are becoming more insidious. Abortion and euthanasia – the actual killing of another human being – are hailed as ‘rights’ and solutions to ‘problems.'”

On Aug. 15, 1993, the Pope addressed over 375,000 people from 70 different countries at Cherry Creek State Park as a part of “World Youth Day,” with Vice-President Al Gore in attendance: “A ‘culture of death’ seeks to impose itself on our desire to live. … As at no other time in history, the ‘culture of death’ has assumed a social and institutional form of legality to justify the most horrible crimes against humanity: genocide, ‘final solutions,’ ‘ethnic cleansings’ and massive taking of lives of human beings even before they are born, or before they reach the natural point of death. … In much of contemporary thinking, any reference to a ‘law’ guaranteed by the Creator is absent. There remains only each individual’s choice. … Vast sectors of society are confused about what is right and what is wrong and are at the mercy of those with the power to ‘create’ opinion and impose it on others. …”

Pope John Paul II continued: “The weakest members of society are the most at risk. The unborn, children, the sick, the handicapped, the old, the poor and unemployed, the immigrant and refugee. … Do not be afraid to go out on the streets and into public places. … This is no time to be ashamed of the Gospel. It is a time to preach it from the rooftops. … You must feel the full urgency of the task. Woe to you if you do not succeed in defending life. The church needs your energies, your enthusiasm, your youthful ideas, in order to make the Gospel of Life penetrate the fabric of society, transforming people’s hearts and the structures of society in order to create a civilization of true justice and love.”

Evangelist Billy Graham lauded Pope John Paul II’s 11th papal encyclical, titled “Evangelium Vitae” (Gospel of Life), issued April of 1995, as: “A forceful and thoughtful defense of the sacredness of human life in the face of the modern world’s reckless march toward violence and needless death.”

Discover more of Bill Federer’s eye-opening books and videos in the WND Superstore!

On Oct. 8, 1995, at the Baltimore-Washington International Airport with Vice-President Al Gore, Pope John Paul admonished America again: “At the center of the moral vision of your founding documents is the recognition of the rights of the human person and especially respect for the dignity and sanctity of human life in all conditions and at all stages of development. I say to you again, America, in the light of your own tradition: love life, cherish life, defend life, from conception to natural death.”

In Denver, Colorado, 1993, Pope John Paul stated: “In spite of divisions among Christians, ‘all those justified by faith through baptism are incorporated into Christ … brothers and sisters in the Lord.'”

Having the third longest papal term in history, Pope John Paul II died April 2, 2005. President Bush ordered flags flown half staff.

Regarding Islam, Pope John Paul wrote in “Crossing the Threshold of Hope” (1995): “Islam is not a religion of redemption. There is no room for the Cross and the Resurrection. … The tragedy of redemption is completely absent. …”

Pope John Paul II continued: “In Islam, all the richness of God’s self-revelation, which constitutes the heritage of the Old and New Testaments, has definitely been set aside. … The god of the Koran is a god outside of the world, a god who is only Majesty, never Emmanuel, God-with-us. … Not only the theology, but also the anthropology of Islam is very distant from Christianity.”

Brought to you by AmericanMinute.com.

Discover more of Bill Federer’s eye-opening books and videos in the WND Superstore!