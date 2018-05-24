The desperate atheists' faith in Darwinism

We all know Darwin. We’ve all been told for decades that he proved how man evolved from apes, in a linear evolution from amphibians at sea. They crawled on land, back in the day, and slowly evolved into other species, and here we are – Homo sapiens – the brilliant evolutionary end product. We are also regularly taught that those who disagree with Darwin are the idiots of the world. Christians, for example, Muslims, Jews etc. Yet, the evolution from one species to another has never been proven, only slight variations within species. Yet, Darwin is still widely used as an example of how “modern empiricism and science” demonstrate how stupid believers in God have been in history.

What English naturalist Charles Darwin outlined in “The Origin of Species” (1859) remains a theory. It is unproven hypothesis regarding the development of the species from the lower and simple to the higher and more complex, through the process of natural selection and the survival of the fittest. It still relies on a long number of assumptions. In essence, Darwin’s evolution has to be accepted by faith – they believe in it, regardless of whether it has been empirically proven or not. Verifiable proof still is missing. Despite its obvious flaws, the theory still remains at the forefront of atheist “enlightened” thought.

Scientists have been totally unable to prove development from one species to another. The only element that is a documented fact is that all species derive from one common ancestor, as pointed out by biology professor at Lehigh University, Michael J. Behe in “Darwin’s Black Box. The Biochemical Challenge to Evolution.” The forming of new species – “macroevolution” has never been observed, only variations within each species – “microevolution,” such as birds getting longer or shorter wings. Evolution beyond variation remains a hypothetical assumption. Darwin, as we know, could not even explain the complexity of a human cell. As Behe states, the universe as a whole is extremely fine-tuned for life, suggesting that nature exhibits evidence of intelligent design.

Another intelligent-design theorist, Michael A. Cremo, points out in “Rethinking Darwin: A Vedic Study of Darwinism and Intelligent Design and Forbidden Archaeology,” that not only did the Neanderthals live on earth in the same time period as Homo sapiens, as modern science now acknowledges, but human remains have been found in the earth’s layers from millions of years ago.

So, it is documented that previous human-like creatures cannot be called “human ancestors,” as they lived on the earth side by side with homo sapiens. Still and until this day, biology school books still show the illustration starting with an amphibia evolving into a monkey, then developing towards Neanderthals and finally – the upright Homo sapiens. Yet, this is a Darwinian illustration scientists know was outdated long ago. Children’s biology books continue to propagate for the outdated view on the development of Homo sapiens, yet another illustration of how candid academic atheists are to repeat the current paradigm, even if it has been proven wrong.

Cremo suggests that the current paradigm and “academic” belief in Darwinism suppresses data if it does not coincide with evolutionary theory. New revelations and findings are simply silenced, in order not to challenge the current understanding of evolution.

Modern science constantly changes its hypothesis, depending on the popular “academic belief.” In the 1920s, most scientists believed that the world was static. Whoever contradicted the prevailing view would be called “unscientific.” Then the American astronomer Edwin Hubble studied the universe and found evidence of its expansion. The debate was settled, and a new paradigm introduced: The universe as we know it expands. Whoever now said that it was static was suddenly the one deemed to be irrational.

Even Albert Einstein spent almost 15 years denying that the universe was expanding, trying to rework the equations to prove that the universe is static. In his final memoirs, “The World as I See It,” he calls this the biggest mistake of his career and complains that it caused him not to make any major discoveries during those 15 years, as he remained in his old-fashioned thinking even if science kept proving him wrong. So, for now it is we who are stuck with the desperate atheists’ desire for Darwinism to be true, regardless of documentation or proof. So, a Darwinist is someone who believes in an unproven theory and desperately hopes for it one day to come true.