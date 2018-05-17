'The Israel Bible' highlights Jewish links to Land of Israel

(Cleveland Jewish News) In 1903, American evangelist and Christian Zionist William E. Blackstone sent Theodor Herzl a personal Bible. It was a gift with a specific message.

Blackstone had heard that at the Sixth Zionist Congress Herzl had proposed a territory in East Africa as a haven for Eastern European Jews. Opposed to the Uganda Scheme and convinced that a Jewish homeland should be created only in the Holy Land, Blackstone highlighted for Herzl the biblical passages referring to the restoration of the Jews to the Land of Israel.

One hundred and fifteen years later, “The Israel Bible,” a newly published Hebrew Bible (Tanakh in Hebrew) does for today’s readers what Blackstone did for Herzl — and more.