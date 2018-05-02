The measure

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A man walks into the street and manages to get a taxi just going by. He gets in, and the cabbie says, “Perfect timing. You’re just like Frank.”

The passenger asks, “Who?”

The cabbie says, “Frank Feldman. There’s a guy who did everything right. Like my coming along when you needed a cab. It would have happened like that to Frank every single time.”

Passenger: “Yeah. But there are always a few clouds over everybody.”

Cabbie says, “Not Frank. He was a terrific athlete. He could have won the Grand Slam at tennis. He could golf with the pros. He sang like an opera baritone, danced like a Broadway star, and you should have heard him play the piano.”

The passenger replies, “Sounds like he was something really special.”

Cab driver responds, “There’s more … he had a mind like a computer. Could remember everybody’s birthday. He knew all about wine, which foods to order and which fork to eat with. He could fix anything. Not like me. I change a fuse, and the whole street blacks out.”

Passenger: “Wow, some incredible guy.”

The cabbie goes, “He always knew the quickest way to go in traffic and avoid traffic jams, not like me. I always seem to get stuck in them.”

Passenger: “Mmmm, there’s not many like him around.”

Cabbie: “And he knew how to treat a woman and make her feel good. He’d never answer her back, even if she was in the wrong. And his clothing was always immaculate, shoes highly polished, too.”

Passenger: “An amazing fellow. How did you meet him?”

Cabbie: “Well, I never actually met Frank.”

Passenger: “Then how do you know so much about him?”

Cabbie: “I married his widow …”

