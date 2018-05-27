The most useless state government position ever

Editor’s note: The powers that be at WND.com have told Michael Ackley he may submit the occasional column. As Golden State madness has accelerated in this election season, Mr. Ackley has succumbed to the urge to get back in the game. Hence, the items below. Remember that his columns may include satire and parody based on current events, and thus mix fact with fiction. He assumes informed readers will be able to tell the difference.

Nobody. can do the job as well.

That was my campaign slogan when I used to “run” for the office of California lieutenant governor, back in my columnizing days in Sacramento.

My platform was that if elected, I would telephone the Capitol daily to see if the governor was still breathing. This was my way of pointing out the superfluity of the office, which the Blind Partisan’s Dictionary defines thusly:

Lieutenant Governor: A government officer who in California serves the same function as vice president of the United States – without the same vast power and authority.

One may understand why a person would wish to become the vice president. After all, from time to time folks who have held that title have gone on to become chief executive, or at least acceded to their party’s nomination for president.

But in California, the lieutenant governor is bucking stiff odds against moving up. U.S. senators and movie stars have a better chance. However, because the title makes the governorship seem oh so close, somebody always goes for it. The problem is that if you aspire to high office, the lieutenant governorship provides no opportunity for real accomplishment.

Here’s how the California Constitution defines the job: “The Lieutenant Governor shall become governor when a vacancy occurs in the office of Governor.” And, “The Lieutenant Governor is president of the (state) Senate but has only a casting vote.”

The latter means he can vote only if there is a tie, and in California, where the Democratic Party holds a bulging majority in the state Senate, ties never happen.

Of course, the state Constitution says the lieutenant governor is to act as governor when the boss is disabled, impeached or out of state. The first two instances lie in the realm of daydream. The “out of state” phrase tempted Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Curb in 1979, when Gov. Jerry Brown was back in Washington, D.C.

Curb audaciously filled an appeals court vacancy, sending Brown into moonbeam conniptions – and a legal challenge. Eventually the state Supreme Court ruled Curb could make the appointment, but Brown could unmake it – which he did.

The fact that lieutenant governor is as useless as … pick your own metaphor … has not prevented 2018 candidates from portraying the office as approaching the divine.

For example, ads backing Democratic Party candidate Eleni Kounalakis are touting her as “a powerful advocate for immigrants” and urging Californians to “use your vote for immigrants.” Never mind that the lieutenant governor has nothing to do with immigration. (And we’re pretty sure the ads actually mean “illegal immigrants.”)

Then we have incumbent Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, seeking the governorship on an “I’m not Trump” platform. He’s claiming he “stood up to the National Rifle Association” and “passed” a California gun-control initiative.

OK, he can say he passed the initiative, in the sense that he voted for it – like any other citizen – but that’s the constitutional limit of his power. The mean-spirited might contend he’s gilding his record.

As for Newsom’s actual accomplishments in office: Nobody. can do the job as well.

Let us move from California’s state capital to San Francisco, where you might find it refreshing to stroll its fog-shrouded avenues, its beaches, its verdant parks. But wear sturdy shoes and watch your step.

San Francisco provides about 400,000 free hypodermic needles monthly to devotees of subdermal drugs. The idea is that nice, clean needles combat AIDS, hepatitis and other diseases.

Unfortunately, those injecting drugs to alter their perceived reality are as responsible with those nice, clean needles as you might imagine. Tens of thousands of the things turn up monthly in homeless encampments and on the streets, in the parks and in other public places, creating another kind of health hazard.

Recently, a city employee posted this sign on a building in the famed Golden Gate Park – near a children’s playground: “CAUTION Hypodermic Needles were found in this area. Please take proper safety precautions to protect yourself and others.”

“Responsible” officials had the sign removed, because no citizens had called the city’s help line to report the problem – right there, anyway. They might have been more patient. With thousands of “sharps” reports monthly, the playground is bound to produce its share of needle sightings.

One of the hottest races in the Golden State is for Sacramento County district attorney. Incumbent Anne Marie Schubert is reaping the benefit of the recent arrest of a suspected East Area Rapist/Golden State Killer, but she faces a challenge from Deputy DA Noah Phillips. He’s a “progressive,” endorsed by U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris.

We’re sure the endorsement is helpful, but probably not as helpful as hundreds of thousands of dollars dumped into his campaign by a George Soros committee.