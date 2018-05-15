The orchestrated deceit of Trump-haters

The most tested way to combat the pernicious culture of lies and duplicitous double standards orchestrated by dishonest self-interested politicians and the contumelious media acting as their winged monkeys, a la “The Wizard of Oz,” is by publicly reiterating past evils of the aforementioned.

The comunistas masquerading as fair-minded journalists at the behest of ideologically inbred politicians are determined to prevent President Trump from a second term. They are making an industry of falsely maligning our president. But let’s consider what the pretenders before him did.

George W. Bush let two border agents rot in prison in defiance of a national chorus, my voice included, calling for justice for two brave public servants. Ignacio Ramos and Jose Alonso Compean were sentenced to 11- and 12-year prison sentences, respectively. They shot – not killed, mind you – a Mexican illegal-alien dope smuggler who was apprehended as he attempted to smuggle several hundred pounds of marijuana across the border. The illegal-alien dope smuggler, named Osvaldo Aldrete Davila, was shot in the buttocks, i.e., butt, behind, arse, as he attempted to flee the agents.

The illegal-alien dope smuggler was granted a temporary conditional visitor’s visa in exchange for testifying against the brave border agents. The agents were fired and imprisoned Jan. 17, 2007. Ramos and Compean were found guilty of not being forthcoming regarding what had taken place at the time the illegal Mexican dope smuggler was wounded in his behind. He was wounded because he tried to escape.

Ramos and Compean were pilloried by a rogue judicial system, after being placed in a situation in which they understood that the Bush administration was trying to force amnesty for illegal aliens and open borders upon American citizenry. Thus the reason they made the decision to file a false report in attempt to cover up exactly what had happened.

Despite four years of united outcries from all quarters of America, including both sides of the political aisle, starting in 2005, Bush let the agents be persecuted and imprisoned, waiting until his last day in office to commute their sentences. This, despite the fact that Richard Skinner, Department of Homeland Security inspector general, later admitted and “apologized” that he had knowingly misled Congress per what factually happened.

The Obama Department of Justice orchestrated an illegal international gunrunning operation and threatened American gun shops along the Mexican border to participate or face drummed up sanctions. These guns were used to murder hundreds of innocent Mexicans, including Mexican political leaders.

As I said at the time: “A snowball sitting in the equatorial sun had a better chance of lasting than a claim that Obama, along with then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Attorney General Eric Holder, hadn’t signed off on it.” No low-ranking desk jockey was going to risk his pension and prison time for such an act. Yet, it was a low-level desk jockey who was ultimately charged for the international crime.

Karl Rove and company would have us ignore the fact George W. Bush was a big-spending globalist who fought for amnesty for illegal aliens and open borders. Rove would have us forget that George W. Bush stood in Sofia, Bulgaria, and boasted in front of the world to America: “See you at the signing,” because he arrogantly believed that when he returned to American soil the amnesty bill he was pushing for would have passed through the Senate and would await his signature. Thankfully, that never happened.

Neither Obama nor Hillary Clinton lifted a finger to save Ambassador Stevens, Tyrone Woods, Sean Smith and Glen Doherty the night they were slaughtered in a Benghazi compound. Instead Obama paraded Susan Rice like a pet on a leash to lie to the American people about the causal factors.

Bill Clinton raped, battered and molested women, while Hillary sheltered him and personally denigrated his victims.

Obama allowed a U.S. Marine veteran who had served honorably in Afghanistan to languish in a Mexican prison for nearly one year – during which time he was assaulted and held in solitary confinement. His crime was becoming directionally confused and unwittingly crossing the Mexican border with a firearm.

But as Time magazine pointed out, six U.S. soldiers died searching for Army deserter Bowe Bergdahl. Obama wasted six military lives, released five high-value targets, lauded the courage of Bergdahl’s parents throughout his imprisonment and personally greeted Bergdahl once he was back on U.S. soil. Also, America was treated to Bergdahl’s father speaking perfect Arabic as he opened his address with a Muslim verse that “sanctified and claimed the White House for Islam.”

Obama did nothing for Marine veteran Andrew Tahmooressi, imprisoned in Mexico. Donald J. Trump, citizen, wrote a personal check to help Sgt. Tahmooressi and family.

The aforementioned with unified voice insist that President Trump is bad for America. But tell that to the families of the three hostages Trump just had released from North Korea.

I am proud of President Trump. I wish the Constitution allowed him to serve several terms. If that were possible it might delay the impending doom that awaits the world and America when the Lord returns for His own.