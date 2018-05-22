The phony outrage about Trump's 'animals' comment

First it was Nancy Pelosi twisting President Trump’s characterization of MS-13 as “animals,” suggesting he was actually labeling all illegal aliens as such.

Then the floodgate opened. That one outrageous cheapshot led to another and another and another throughout the media. It was a damnable lie from hell.

CNN’s phony “Republican” analyst was asked by Chris Cuomo if it was “not good enough” that Trump said his “animals” remark was directed at the murderous street gang MS-13.

“Not good enough,” was her retort. “He doesn’t get the benefit of the doubt,” she added, because he labeled Haiti a “s–-hole” country and made other negative remarks about illegal immigrants.

“It is a very slippery slope when you start dehumanizing people this way,” Ana Navarro continued. “It’s what the Nazis did. It’s what slave owners did. It’s not what Americans do.”

Yet, Navarro called Trump an “animal” back on Oct. 9, 2016, on Twitter, scribbling: “Should Donald Trump drop out of the race? Yes. He should drop out of the human race. He is an animal. Apologies to animals.”

Pelosi, meanwhile, suggested that all human beings are “children of God.”

Did she mention that notion when her presidential candidate in 2016 called all Trump supporters “deplorables”? I don’t recall any such suggestions.

In fact, Trump and his supporters have been systematically smeared, maligned and insulted by his most prominent detractors since he entered the presidential race and ever since.

The left likes to play by two sets of rules – one for them and one for their opposition. It’s always been that way – and that way it will always be.

I agree with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders who said Trump’s characterization of MS-13 was not strong enough.

If Americans can no longer agree even on the fact that MS-13 is a murderous band of marauders that needs to be hunted down, rounded up and deported at least, then we are no longer a country with any common values.

For his part, Trump said he has no intention of referring to the violent gangsters in any other way, not bowing down to the pressure and making no apologies.

Perhaps the most disgusting mischaracterization of Trump’s words came from leaders of Planned Parenthood and NARAL, the National Abortion Rights Action League.

NARAL President Ilyse Hogue ironically denounced Trump for “dehumanizing” people with his remark, apparently oblivious to the dehumanization of innocent human life in the womb that is characteristic of her own organization and the movement behind it.

Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood’s former president, Cecile Richards, who defends the decapitation, vivisection and sale of body parts from abortion procedures, jumped into the fray to attack Trump, tweeting, “This moment calls for the President to do serious self-reflection.”

Self-reflection? Wouldn’t you think people who insist unwanted babies be terminated right up to the moment of delivery should do some “serious self-reflection”?

It’s unbelievable!

Talk about the pot calling the kettle black!

Here’s what I think about MS-13: You’re found sporting one of the gang’s tattoos – you get rounded up, incarcerated, deported. You resist, you’re shot on sight.

That’s what those get who rape little girls, cut their hearts out, murder people as an initiation rite into a gang and worse.

There should be zero tolerance. They should be treated like terrorists. Calling them animals is far too kind. That the left comes to their aid demonstrates how twisted are their very souls.

And they are not children of God, as Pelosi suggests. They are children of Satan. One should be very careful about defending them, excusing them or coddling them.