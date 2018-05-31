The pope vs. the Bible and Catholic catechism

Juan Carlos Cruz, a survivor of sexual abuse at the hands of a Chilean priest, spent three days with Pope Francis at the Vatican last month in which he discussed his homosexuality and the abuse he experienced.

Cruz says the pope told him: “You know, Juan Carlos, that does not matter. God made you like this. God loves you like this. The pope loves you like this, and you should love yourself and not worry about what people say.”

Neither the Vatican nor the pope has confirmed nor denied the comment. It was the second time recently in which a private conversation with the pope has become worldwide news, leaving people to wonder: Did he actually say what is attributed to him by others?

The incidents have many faithful Catholics asking the question I asked in April: “Is the pope Catholic?”

The latest controversy does not just touch on the matter of homosexuality, which both the teaching of the Catholic church and the Bible regard as sin, but on the very nature of how God views the breaking of God’s law in general.

It also has some historical background in more ambiguous statements about homosexuality the pope has made publicly:

In 2013, the pope said, “Who am I to judge” when asked about homosexuals.

In 2016, the pope ordered priests to stop engaging in “unjust discrimination” against homosexuals.

The catechism of the Catholic Church states: “[H]omosexual acts are intrinsically disordered. … Homosexual persons are called to chastity.”

And what does the Bible say?

Romans 1:18-32 specifically condemns homosexuality and lesbianism as “vile affections,” reaffirming Leviticus 18:22: “Thou shalt not lie with mankind, as with womankind: it is abomination.”

Then there’s the proposition put forth by the pope that “God made you like this. God loves you like this.” It raises the popular notion that God loves everyone or that we are all His children. But, again, the Bible nowhere affirms those ideas.

The fallen nature of mankind opens us all to various kinds of sin, which is why we all need the Redeemer.

Why is all this important to us – even, perhaps, as non-Catholic believers or non-believers?

The pope commands one of the most prominent voices in the world. He leads the biggest church. Billions of people look to him, rightly or wrongly, as the biggest voice of Christianity on the planet. Much of the world, including as many as 1 billion Catholics, look to him as an authority on matters of morality.

When others quote the pope as telling them something, it’s important to find out if he really said it or if the attribution can be widely misunderstood or misinterpreted. That neither the pope nor the Vatican clarifies such alleged remarks is somewhat irresponsible – especially when his own statements on the general matter of homosexuality have been ambiguous at best.

What are we to think?

Are there indeed behaviors and conduct that are immutably wrong or not?

Is homosexual conduct one of them?

As Christians in a fallen world, we should all recognize that people not under the influence of the Holy Spirit are inclined toward sinful behavior – of one kind or another. No matter how many people may practice sinful conduct or condone it is irrelevant to God. It doesn’t change His authority and His everlasting laws.

I’ve asked the question in the recent past, “Is the pope Catholic?” It is being asked by others frequently now. Perhaps it’s time to ask a more generic question: “Is the pope Christian?”