'The Rabbi Who Found Messiah' – the movie!

Mystical death curses. Visions of Messiah. A renowned world political leader under the threat of death. Religious leaders in absolute shock. A cryptic death note …

The story is shocking. The story is true. The story is still unfolding today!

This is the sensational story of Rabbi Yitzhak Kaduri, the most venerated rabbi in Israel at the age of 108.

Some 250,000 marched in his funeral procession after his death in 2007.

But when Yitzhak Kaduri’s much-anticipated letter announcing the name of the Messiah he claimed to have encountered was unsealed a year after his death, the Israeli press and world media that found him so quotable in life ignored it.

What’s more, the revered rabbi proclaimed the Messiah would not come until a certain renowned leader of Israel was dead.

Now a brand-new film documentary about Kaduri’s life, death and the secrets he took to the grave tells the whole mysterious story for the first time.

Based on Carl Gallups’ book of the same name, “The Rabbi Who Found Messiah” film documentary features renowned messianic Rabbi Jonathan Cahn, New York Times bestselling author of “The Harbinger,” along with Gallups, who together deliver insight into the messianic Jewish perspective, Hebrew messianic expectations and the profound nature of Rabbi Kaduri’s amazing pronouncement.

So did the elderly, revered rabbi actually have a vision from God? Did he really see the Messiah who is soon to come?

About the Director: George Escobar is vice president of WND Films and TV in charge of programming, production and strategy. Escobar directed “The Isaiah 9:10 Judgment” for WND Films, which has dominated Amazon as the No. 1 faith movie in America since April 2012. He is co-founder of Advent Film Group, whose inaugural movie, “Come What May,” was seen by over 3.5 million people online and on TV. Advent’s new films for 2013 include “Hero,” “The Screenwriters” and “Alone Yet Not Alone” produced for Enthuse Entertainment.

Watch the movie trailer:



