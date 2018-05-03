Hi, Joseph. The moronic obsession the “left” has with delegitimizing President Trump is beginning to look more like national self-mutilation. Perhaps it’s time to exercise The Supernatural Option! That is, Trump needs to take “one giant leap for mankind” and declare a National Day of Prayer. Ideally, individuals like Franklin Graham should be at his side. Nationwide, citizens could be encouraged to gather and pray for national healing.

As you know, people of faith have a natural inclination to pray almost exclusively for the people and things they hold near and dear. It seems unnatural or counterintuitive to pray for positive change in adversarial and divisive people. The natural tendency is to curse folks that thrive on chaos, like a locust plague!

John