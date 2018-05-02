The 'Uncle Tom' card is dead

Here is a short list of prominent conservatives and independent thinkers who’ve been accused by their critics of being an “Uncle Tom” or some other vitriolic variation on the overplayed left-wing theme of being a traitor to their race or gender (“Aunt Tomasina,” “Uncle Juan,” “Aunt Jemima,” “Uncle Wong,” etc.):

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley

HUD Secretary Ben Carson

Rapper Kanye West

Lt. Col. Allen West

Former Louisiana GOP Gov. Bobby Jindal

Attorney Miguel Estrada

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas

Judge Janice Rogers Brown

Author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza

Author and CRTV host Deneen Borelli

ACT for America founder and author Brigitte Gabriel

Former Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice

Former GOP vice presidential candidate and Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin

Attorney and author Ann Coulter

Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

Economist Thomas Sowell

Economist Walter Williams

Scholar Glenn Loury

Turning Point USA activist Candace Owens

Conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder

Rev. Jesse Lee Peterson

Author Erik Rush

Actress Stacey Dash

Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain

Former University of California regent and businessman Ward Connerly

Former ambassador and GOP presidential candidate Alan Keyes

Conservative activist Niger Innis

Tea party organizer Lloyd Marcus

Author and columnist Star Parker

Author Shelby Steele

Social media stars Diamond and Silk

ESPN’s Sage Steele

Radio host Charlamagne tha God

Me

Surveying this short list, you’ll notice that all of us public enemies of the progressive diversity-mongers possess an incredibly diverse array of life and work experiences.

We are black, white, brown, native-born citizens, immigrants and naturalized Americans.

We are Republican, libertarian, moderate, hard-right and unaffiliated.

We are politicians, diplomats, academicians, writers, economists, entrepreneurs, entertainers, lawyers, doctors and pastors.

Like I said, this is just the tip of the iceberg. Pretty much any “person of color” who doesn’t adhere militantly to Democratic Party orthodoxy has or will face the barbed charge of self-loathing or tribe betrayal.

And legions of women, famous and obscure, wealthy and poor, have been labeled “female impersonators” or “Stepford Wives” for embracing everything from unborn life to gun ownership, high border walls, low taxes and local control.

According to the self-appointed arbiters of color-coded and chromosomal fealty, if you marry outside your race, you’re a traitor. If you adopt your husband’s name, you’re a traitor. If you’re happy with stay-at-home motherhood, you’re a traitor. If you straighten your hair, or culturally appropriate some other culture’s hair, or bleach your hair the wrong color, you’re a traitor.

Lord, what dreary killjoys these PC police be.

I cataloged my favorite malicious mutations of the Uncle Tom card for years on my blog, from “white man’s puppet” to “Tokyo Rose” to “Manila whore,” “Subic Bay bar girl,” banana, coconut and Oreo. Instead of dissuading me from espousing heretical opinions, these insults spurred me on. Now, the increasing exposure and public ubiquity of unapologetic and unorthodox women and minorities seems to have triggered the collectivists’ bile production at the highest levels.

Most recently, the White House Correspondents’ Association gave “comedian” Michelle Wolf a lofty platform upon which to denigrate Sarah Sanders’ womanhood by sniping:

“I’m never really sure what to call Sarah Huckabee Sanders, you know? Is it Sarah Sanders, is it Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is it Cousin Huckabee, is it Auntie Huckabee Sanders? What’s Uncle Tom, but for white women who disappoint other white women? Oh, I know. Aunt Coulter.”

Ultimately, the problem with the whinnying Wolf’s schtick isn’t that it’s mean and divisive. It’s that it’s boring, unfunny and ineffectual. When everyone qualifies as an “Uncle Tom” in the eyes of the left’s raging resistance, there will be no one left to pretend to laugh at their anemic jokes.