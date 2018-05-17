Thriller 'Wraith' tackles abortion

(Christian Post) “Wraith,” the recently-released supernatural thriller, seeks to drive home that all life is God-breathed and sacred at every stage, according to writer-director Michael O. Sajbel.

Released on May 8, the PG-13 film explores the supernatural story of a family who invites evil into their home after they decide they might not go forward with an unplanned pregnancy.

Sajbel, a born-again Christian who previously directed “One Night With the King” based on the biblical story of Esther, told The Christian Post he set out to make a “scary” film that would appeal to teens while promoting a strong pro-life message.