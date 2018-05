(Breitbart) Cartel killings in Tijuana continued at an alarming rate with 207 registered in April, bringing the total for 2018 to 758—a 67 percent increase over the same period in 2017.

According to statistics reported by the State Secretariat of Public Security (SSPE), there were 453 homicides during the first quarter of 2017, with 103 homicides in January; 108 in February; 122 in March; and 120 in April.

For 2018, there were 191 homicides in January; 177 in February; 183 in March; and 207 in April.