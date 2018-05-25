To our Irish friends deciding on abortion

It bothers me that the typical abortion debate seems always to ignore one key factor – what it means to grow up as a child in an abortion-permissive society.

I ask our Ireland friends to consider the following before they vote on whether or not to maintain their national ban on abortion.

As a Democrat and when a young man, I was for abortion. I have long since regretted my views, held firmly back then. I have continued to follow the abortion debate and have often reflected on my own life and what it was like to grow up in an America that didn’t allow abortion – and considered also what I think it must be like to grow up now.

My mother divorced my father when I was 5 years old. She was a secular progressive and felt that all her core life decisions were hers take make, despite the socio-religious norms of the day.

Yet, despite my mother’s atheist views back in 1950s America, I grew up feeling that my life had a certain mysterious meaning. Somehow my father made my mother pregnant and somehow she had me. It was wondrous to a child’s mind.

As I got older, despite my mother’s atheism (“free thinking” as she described it), I sensed that my “amazing” birth had purpose – that I was alive standing before a universe as something unique – that I had a path to follow outside of my parents.

After all, no one controlled my creation. I was not the result of a “decision” because although my parents wanted to have my brother and me, it was something beyond them to control. They could “try” to have a baby, but ultimately it wasn’t up to them. Many couples can’t have children no matter how hard they try.

As I came to understand this, I sensed my existence was therefore up to something else – and that was the mystery! So beyond any religious thinking (I didn’t come to faith until later in life), I knew there was a mystery about me, and so I was naturally geared to discover that mystery.

It is this that an abortion-permissive society steals from children, this amazing journey of discovering self-worth and purpose, not related to parents but related to something greater.

Before I go on, let me point to America’s great problem with depression among the young. Columnist David French wrote movingly about this for National Review.

“Our nation faces a mental-health crisis. In many ways, our culture is increasingly marked by depression, anxiety, and despair. The numbers can feel so big, so shocking as to be overwhelming.”

French quotes Psychology Today that “the average high school kid today has the same level of anxiety as the average psychiatric patient in the early 1950s.”

He also references a 2015 Vox Magazine story declaring that millennials were experiencing “unprecedented levels of anxiety and depression.”

So considering that, now imagine (and many readers don’t have to) growing up in an abortion-permissive society that leaves the decision of life to the mother after the fact. She is going to have a baby, and she decides not to. She aborts, she edits the moment, she ends the life – and now that child is gone, erased from any possibility.

But what of the millions of children who survive those few months of danger in the womb to live on past that moment when a mother “decides”? Ultimately, they know it could have gone the other way. As they get older, they learn that other children didn’t survive the trial of those months.

Think how they view this as they get into their teens and start understanding the significance of abortion laws – that they live because mother allowed it. Father is not in the picture. He had no say. In effect, mother was God with the power of life and death. Luckily for the living children their mother gave a thumbs up to their existence. But they know well that it could have been thumbs down. Thus, what does their life mean?

What does that do to a child’s sense of personhood? Our children are no longer this spectacular mystery outside their parents, something that even their parents had to accept as beyond their power.

Now the child is a the clear result of their mother’s frame of mind at the time of pregnancy. No mystery there; they could have been dead instead of alive. It is something like the famous battlefield question that tortures the emotions of survivors: Why did my friend die and I live? It’s a question that often causes severe doubt about life, making it seem meaningless and absurd. Why wouldn’t our children react this way to the stark knowledge of their mother’s “rights”?

If we can really imagine that way of thinking, or allow ourselves to remember what we thought of it when we were teenagers, we might have a change of heart about abortion. It’s too late for generations of young Americans, but it’s not too for America to change her mind – and it’s not too late for Ireland.

One day we Americans might come to realize that our lives can’t be left up to another human being – even if she’s our mother. You in Ireland have your chance now.