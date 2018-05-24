Trump cancels Kim summit

In a letter Thursday to Kim Jong Un, President Trump canceled the summit with North Korea scheduled for next month, citing the communist dictator’s “tremendous anger and open hostility” and threats of nuclear war in his most recent statement, which made any meeting “inappropriate.”

The highly anticipated summit was to take place in Singapore on June 12.

Trump, whose stated objective is denuclearization of the rogue regime, told Kim the world and North Korea have missed a “great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity.”

“Based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting,” Trump wrote. “Therefore, please let this letter serve to represent that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place.”

North Korea on Thursday insisted the U.S. bears responsibility for any breakdown in negotiations.

The vice minister of the North Korean Foreign Ministry, Choe Son Hui, said that whether the U.S. “will meet us at a meeting room or encounter us at nuclear-to-nuclear showdown is entirely dependent upon the decision and behavior of the United States.”

South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported Choe also insulted Vice President Pence for saying North Korea had asked for the summit.

“As a person involved in the U.S. affairs, I cannot suppress my surprise at such ignorant and stupid remarks gushing out from the mouth of the U.S. vice president,” Choe said.

Trump took Kim to task for boasting of North Korea’s nuclear might.

“You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used,” Trump wrote.

But the president offered Kim a way forward.

“If you change your mind having to do with this most important summit, please do not hesitate to call me or write. The world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth,” Trump said.

Sadly, I was forced to cancel the Summit Meeting in Singapore with Kim Jung Un. pic.twitter.com/qEoi9ymUEz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2018

In the Roosevelt Room at the White House after issuing the letter, Trump told reporters it’s possible the “existing summit” could take place, or one at a later date.

“Nobody should be anxious, we have to get it right,” he said.

But he led by emphasizing that it’s up to Kim to avoid a nuclear conflict.

Trump said he has spoken to Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and the Joint Chiefs of staff, and they are “ready, if necessary,” along with South Korea and Japan, to use military force “should foolish or reckless acts be taken by North Korea.”

South Korea and Japan, he said, are “willing to shoulder” much of the financial burden if “such an unfortunate situation is imposed upon us.”

“We are more ready than we have ever been before,” Trump said.

“North Korea has the opportunity to end decades of poverty and oppression by following the path of denuclearization and joining the community of nations,” the president said, “and I hope that Kim Jong Un will ultimately do what is right, not only for himself, but perhaps most importantly, what is right for his people, who are suffering greatly and needlessly.”

Trump said “that bright and beautiful future can only happen when the threat of nuclear weapons is removed.”

He said that if Kim is willing to engage in constructive dialogue, “I am waiting.”

Meanwhile, the “maximum pressure campaign,” with “by far, the strongest sanctions ever imposed,” will continue, he said.

“No matter what happens, and what we do, we will never ever compromise the safety and security of the United States of America.”

South Korean President Moon Jae In expressed “deep regret” after hearing of the cancellation.

“I am very perplexed and it is very regrettable that the North Korea-U.S. summit will not be held on June 12 when it was scheduled to be held,” Moon said.

He said the decision should not delay denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, and he urged direct talks between Trump and Kim.

Earlier Thursday, North Korea, in the presence of foreign journalists, set off a series explosions at a nuclear test site, claiming it was closing the facility as part of a process to build “a nuclear-free, peaceful world” and “global nuclear disarmament.”

North Korea’s state news agency said: “The dismantling of the nuclear test ground conducted with high-level transparency has clearly attested once again to the proactive and peace-loving efforts of the DPRK (North Korean) government being made for assuring peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and over the world.”

China to blame?

Joseph Bosco, who served as China country director for the secretary of defense from 2005 to 2006, believes Beijing has persuaded Kim to back away.

In an opinion piece for The Hill, Bosco wrote that Trump and Kim were “poised to implement a workable strategy for denuclearization” until China stepped in.

The explanation, he said, is that “an agreement between North Korea and the United States to end the nuclear threat would deprive Beijing of the benefits and leverage it has enjoyed for decades as a ‘responsible international stakeholder’ and indispensable partner to Washington — the Chinese ‘good cop’ to North Korea’s ‘bad cop.'”

“No longer would we hear American officials advising restraint and patience toward Beijing on trade or Taiwan or the South China Sea or human rights because, after all, ‘we need China’s help on North Korea,” wrote Bosco, who also served as Asia-Pacific director of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief from 2009 to 2010.

“Trump administration policies are exposing the reality that China has a vested interest in a continuing North Korea crisis and diplomatic stalemate,” he said.

It’s also possible, Bosco wrote, that Beijing “sees the potential for an even worse scenario from its perspective, that Washington actually seeks internal or external regime change in North Korea.”

“The last thing China wants is a government there more amenable to South Korean and American influence, or even reunited in a pro-Western orientation.”

No begging ‘totalitarian evil people’

Responding to news of the cancellation, Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, said Trump made the right decision.

“This is the thing I appreciate about Trump: He’s not being Jimmy Carter or Bill Clinton or Hillary Clinton or Barack Obama, and rushing over to beg totalitarian evil people to ‘please, please, please, let us work out some deal,'” Gohmert told the Fox Business Network’s Stuart Varney.

“He says what he’s going to do, and then he does it,” said the Texas lawmaker, the vice chairman of the Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, and Homeland Security.

Asia expert Gordon Chang said in an interview Tuesday that Trump “holds the cards,” because North Korea needs “sanctions relief.”

Chang, the author of “Nuclear Showdown: North Korea Takes on the World,” told Fox News “the most important thing is not what Kim wants, but what is President Trump willing to do.”

U.S. and U.N. sanctions, he said, are “crimping the flow of money to North Korea, and, of course, Kim does not want the U.S. to strike both his missile and nuclear facilities.”

“So, even without the use of force, there are a lot of things we can do to crimp even further the flow of money into North Korea,” he said.

Chang insisted the U.S. has even more leverage, because it hasn’t yet put pressure on North Korea’s “big-power sponsors,” China and Russia.

“We do that, and there’s no money going in to North Korea at all,” Chang said.

“So this is a question of Trump, it’s not a question of what Kim wants.”

Chang said he doesn’t agree with the belief that if the summit doesn’t happen June 12, it won’t happen at all.

“If it doesn’t happen June 12th, it will happen July 12th, August 12th,” he said. “You know, there are a lot of preparations, and according to what the president said today, there has not been agreement on the logistical issues. So, this could take place much later.”

Initially, Chang recalled, Trump told the South Koreans he expected the summit to take place in May.

Will it happen in June or another time in the near future?

“Yeah, I think so, because Kim wants to meet a sitting American president,” Chang said. “His father and grandfather wanted to do that. He wants to do it.”