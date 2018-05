(POLITICO) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday cast fresh doubt on plans for his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, telling reporters the gathering might “happen later” than its scheduled date in June.

Meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House Tuesday, Trump said the talks could be postponed if the countries failed to come to terms on various issues in advance.

“If it doesn’t happen, maybe it will happen later,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “Maybe it will happen at a different time. But we will see. But we are talking.”