Trump: 'I wish' I hadn't picked Sessions for attorney general

(POLITICO) — President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Wednesday that he wished he had picked someone other than Jeff Sessions for attorney general, stoking anew the long-running awkwardness between the two men.

Trump’s tweets come hours after The New York Times reported that the president’s public and private criticisms of Sessions are now under the scope of the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

The report details a March 2017 meeting in Mar-a-Lago between the two at which Trump reportedly asked Sessions to reverse his decision to recuse himself from the FBI’s investigation into collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Sessions reportedly refused.