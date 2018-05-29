Trump plans 25% tariffs on Chinese tech

(Washington Examiner) The Trump administration on Tuesday moved forward with a plan to impose 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion of “industrially significant technology” from China ahead of a meeting to discuss a trade deal between the two countries that Trump says will be more fair to America.

The White House also announced plans to apply broad limits on Chinese tech investment.

The 25 percent tariffs will include goods related to the “Made in China 2025” program, the announcement said. The final tariff list will be published June 15.

The move comes 10 days after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said a trade war with China was “on hold.”