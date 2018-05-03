Trump says Cohen used retainer on 'extortions accusations'

(Washington Times) President Trump said Thursday that his personal lawyer Michael Cohen received a monthly retainer and none of the money used to pay porn actress Stormy Daniels came from campaign cash.

Mr. Trump tweeted: “Mr. Cohen, an attorney, received a monthly retainer, not from the campaign and having nothing to do with the campaign, from which he entered into, through reimbursement, a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA. These agreements are…..”

“…very common among celebrities and people of wealth. In this case it is in full force and effect and will be used in Arbitration for damages against Ms. Clifford (Daniels). The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair,……”