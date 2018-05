(Washington Times) President Trump boasted Thursday night that he secured the freedom of three American captives from North Korea for no money, while claiming that former President Barack Obama paid $1.8 billion to Iran to release U.S. hostages two years ago.

Speaking at a boisterous campaign rally in Elkhart, Indiana, Mr. Trump exulted in the return of the three Americans whom he greeted earlier in the day upon their arrival back in the Washington area.

“We didn’t pay for them,” Mr. Trump said. “They came out for nothing. Those hostages came out with respect.”