(FOX NEWS) — President Trump’s public and personal pressure on NFL owners reportedly played a big role in the league’s decision to change its National Anthem rules amid controversial player protests.

The Wall Street Journal obtained depositions from NFL owners, including Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, as part of a grievance case filed by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

According to Jones’ deposition, reviewed by the Journal, the president personally told him, “You can’t win this one.”