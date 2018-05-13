Trump to address Jerusalem Embassy opening by video

WASHINGTON – If President Trump wanted to address a rapturous crowd, he could have done so in Israel Sunday as the U.S. Embassy officially opens in Jerusalem.

Instead, he plans to address the ceremony by video from the White House.

May 14 marks not only the historic opening of the Embassy, but also the 70th anniversary of the resurrection of the Jewish state after 70 years on the non-Hebrew calendar. Israelis have been celebrating that occasion for more than a month.

For his part, Trump said his U.S. presidential predecessors “lacked courage” to take the action of relocating the Embassy from Tel Aviv to Israel’s capital city of Jerusalem.

In December, when he announced the action first approved by Congress in 1995, Trump said: “Israel is a sovereign nation with the right like every other sovereign nation to determine its own capital.”

The president considered the idea of visiting Jerusalem for the Embassy opening where his popularity is strong from both the left and right, but ultimately chose to stay home. The president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, her husband, Jared Kushner, and many other American dignitaries will be there to share the love.

The gala in honor of the Embassy move, hosted by Israel’s Foreign Ministry, will see representatives from across the world, including four from the EU which voiced opposition to the move.

These are the countries that will attend tonight’s event: Albania, Angola, Austria, Cameroon, Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ivory Coast, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Georgia, Guatemala, Honduras, Hungary, Kenya, Macedonia, Burma, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, the Philippines, Romania, Rwanda, Serbia, South Sudan, Thailand, Ukraine, Vietnam, Paraguay, Tanzania and Zambia.

The official U.S. delegation is headed by Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan, and will also include Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and 12 members of Congress.

The entire Israeli cabinet will attend the reception, along with the chairpersons of the Knesset committees, all the members of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, and the rest of the coalition lawmakers.

Security will be tight as Hamas is raging just a few hours away in Gaza protests that remain ugly, with a rising death toll among Arab Muslims seeking to breach the border fence on a daily basis.

“We’re Americans, we support the right to peaceful protest,” explained Victoria Coates, an official with the White House National Security Council. “But the operative word there is ‘peaceful.’ I think we need to blame that violence not on anything the U.S. has done or Israel has done but firmly on Hamas.”

The Israeli military said “dozens of violent rioters” destroyed parts of the crossing where food, goods and fuel enter Gaza from Israel. The crossing will be closed until further notice while the damage is repaired, a spokesman said.

Hamas is suggesting “hundreds of thousands” of its citizens in Gaza could mass Monday for a march to overwhelm Israel’s border fence with the territory.

Israel closed a main border crossing with the Gaza Strip and destroyed a Hamas militant tunnel on Saturday. Dozens of Palestinian demonstrators had broken into the Gaza side of the Kerem Shalom terminal, the main conduit for goods in and out of the territory, on Friday. They set alight a pipeline that delivers gas from Israel, torched a conveyor belt and damaged a fuel pipe.

“The crossing will remain closed until the damage caused by the riots are repaired and will reopen in accordance with a situation assessment,” the Israeli military said, adding it will be opened for humanitarian cases only in the meantime.

Later on Saturday, Israeli war planes destroyed an underground attack tunnel near the border that was being built by Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza, to help militants cross into Israel, the military said.

The tunnel had reached just a few meters from the border, adjacent to Israeli communities, the military said.

While Hamas is protesting, Israelis will be celebrating with a march expected to draw tens of thousands Sunday.

Congress first passed a law in 1995 stating that the Embassy be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem but Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama all used their executive powers to block the move, arguing it would damage the prospects for peace between Israelis and Palestinians.