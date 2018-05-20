Trump's abortion 'gag rule' is about free speech

It doesn’t matter if you are pro-choice or pro-life. This week’s actions by President Trump – banning abortions at facilities receiving federal family planning dollars – are bad for everyone. This issue involves free speech as well as taxpayer money.

Last time I looked, we had free speech in the America. That means doctors and nurses and health-care workers could say what they wanted, as long as they weren’t engaging in hate speech. Speech includes talking about abortion.

A recipient of health care – even if the person is poor – has a right to hear about all options. The individual can determine whether to take a pregnancy to term or make the child available for adoption or have an abortion. That is what makes America the great country that we are. People can make their own decisions.

That’s not what President Trump decided this week. Bowing to the voters who elected him, he made a decision to cut off funding for Planned Parenthood and other similar groups if they even discussed abortion. The new rules would prevent education about abortion or even a referral to a physician who could provide an abortion.

By making this rule, President Trump effectively sidestepped Congress. It means Congress does not get the chance to fund or defund Title X and that the American people don’t get the chance to hear both sides of the argument on C-SPAN.

According to press reports, the program under Title X has served 4 million people, with more than half of those women living below what we call the poverty line. The same reports say Planned Parenthood serves 41 percent of all patients who need female health care. It means also that non-Planned Parenthood centers serve more of the women who ask for health care. If this goes though (and there will be many legal cases that seek to prevent President Trump’s order), where do these women get their health care needs met?

How do you tell a trained physician that they can’t talk to their patients about their options if they are pregnant? If the statistics are correct, and millions of women who live under the poverty line go to clinics such as Planned Parenthood, then the assumption is that women who live below the poverty line are stupid and can’t hear about abortions.

In 1991, there was a case that went to the Supreme Court, Rust v. Sullivan, which involved what was known as “the gag rule.” In a 5-4 vote, the Supreme Court justices ruled that government-funded family planning services weren’t allowed to advise women on abortions. It was not enacted because of Democratic presidents. Preventing those patients from coming to Planned Parenthood would mean many are left with nowhere else to go, leaving them without access to care. According to reports, this gag rule would apply to 4,000 Title X-funded health care providers across the country, including community health centers, hospital-based clinics and health departments.

The Trump rule is clearly something that limits free speech. Planned Parenthood issued this statement on its website:

Planned Parenthood health centers serve 41 percent of patients who get care through Title X-funded health services – yet this rule is designed to bar those patients from coming to Planned Parenthood health centers. Preventing those patients from coming to Planned Parenthood would mean many are left with nowhere else to go, leaving them without access to birth control, cancer screenings, STD testing and treatment, or even general women’s health exams. But it doesn’t stop there. The gag rule would apply to 4,000 Title X-funded health care providers across the country, including community health centers, hospital-based clinics, and health departments. Other health care providers have been clear – they couldn’t fill the gap if Planned Parenthood were no longer allowed to serve these patients. Already, in many counties, Planned Parenthood health centers are the only places that provide uninsured people or people with low incomes the reproductive care they need. Because of systemic inequities, many patients who rely on Title X for their health care needs are people of color, who already face significant barriers to accessing health care. Black and African Americans make up 21 percent of Title X patients, and Hispanic and Latino patients make up 32 percent. After being blocked from these health centers, including Planned Parenthood, many patients would have nowhere else to go for care.

Basically, if you have health insurance or have financial means, then you can go to your private physician and discuss anything with them. You can discuss having a child, giving a child up for adoption or having an abortion. It doesn’t matter what you think of abortion – you can think of it as a choice or murder – if you have money and means in the U.S., you can think and do what you want.

If you do not have money or means, you have to go to a subsidized clinic where the new rules of the current administration will apply. It is one system for women who have financial means and one system for women who don’t. That is not right for Americans. It is also not right for those who believe that free speech is for everyone, rich or poor.

