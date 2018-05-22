Trump's stealth victory: Reshaping the courts

(Washington Examiner) With less than two years under his belt, President Trump has managed to make a substantial imprint on the U.S. judicial system — one that could be felt for decades to come — by getting the Senate to confirm key judicial nominees.

The fundamental shift has come even as Republicans grumble that Democrats are slow-walking the process in the Senate. Democrats have been demanding maximum debate time for many of Trump’s picks, but even with that obstacle, the courts aren’t lacking for Trump nominees.

“What President Trump has done with judicial selection and appointments is probably at the very center of his legacy, and may well be his greatest accomplishments thus far,” Leonard Leo, an outside adviser to the White House on judicial selection and executive vice president of the Federalist Society, told the Washington Examiner.