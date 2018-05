(The Hill) Michael Stoker, a former Republican Santa Barbara County supervisor and agriculture attorney, will soon head the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) regional office that oversees the entire Pacific Southwest, E&E News reported Monday.

Stoker is perhaps best known for coining the “lock her up” chant about Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton when at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

The phrase was then routinely used by President Trump to attack Clinton on the campaign trail.