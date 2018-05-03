Twitter attacks Jamie Glazov after he quotes Quran

(Breitbart) Canadian columnist and host of the Glazov Gang, Jamie Glazov, was suspended from Twitter after he posted direct quotes from the Quran and Hadith.

Jamie Glazov’s Twitter account was temporarily suspended and he was forced to delete tweets he posted which directly quoted Islamic religious texts. Glazov’s account was suspended for violating Twitter’s rules relating to “hateful conduct.”

The tweets that resulted in Glazov’s temporary suspension related to Sahih Bukhari’s texts discussing Mohammed’s marriage to Aisha when she was six years old and a quote posted by Glazov from the Quranic Suras that mandates the Hijab for women and sanctions sexual slavery. These direct quotes from Islamic religious texts were apparently enough to result in Glazov’s account being locked until he deleted the offending tweets.