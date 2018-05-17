U.N. investigating Turkey's transfer of electronics to Iran

(Breaking Israel News) The UN has launched an investigation against Turkey for allegedly selling electronic equipment to Iran which is listed as banned, nuclear-related products and technologies. Security Council Resolution 2231 of 2015 which prohibits the transfer of this equipment to Iran.

The UN also demanded that Israel investigate the affair, after it had become clear that the electronic equipment sent to Iran via Turkey was manufactured by Celem Power Capacitors, an Israeli company based in Jerusalem and is a major manufacturer of capacitors.

The investigation was initiated after the UAE detained a shipment of electronic equipment en route from Turkey to Iran in July 2017. The UAE inspectors identified electronic capacitors that are prohibited for transfer to Iran, based on the UN security Council resolution.