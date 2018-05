(Fox News) United States and China officials have agreed this weekend to take steps to reduce the U.S. trade deficit, the White House said Saturday.

The agreement between the world’s two biggest economies was made this week in Washington by high-level negotiators from both countries, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

“There was a consensus on taking effective measures to substantially reduce the United States trade deficit in goods with China,” the White House said, in what it described as a joint statement with China.