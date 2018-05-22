Uber engineer sues company for sexual harassment

(USA TODAY) — A former Uber software engineer has sued the ride-hailing company for sexual harassment, sexual and racial discrimination, and retaliation.

Ingrid Avendaño filed the suit Monday in California Superior Court, claiming that during the more than two years she worked at Uber, she “experienced a male-dominated work culture, permeated with degrading, marginalizing, discriminatory, and sexually harassing conduct towards women.”

At one point, she says in the suit, a male coworker at a recruiting event in October 2014 said publicly that “Uber is the type of company where women can sleep their way to the top.” She later learned that same employee had spread a “false and offensive rumor” about her that “she had slept with someone at the company.”