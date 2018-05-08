Uber unveils flying taxis for 'regular people'

(CBS) — Uber is releasing new information about Uber Air, an ambitious plan to launch a fleet of autonomous flying taxis in two years. “CBS This Morning” got the first look at the design models that will be on display at Tuesday’s Uber Elevate Summit in Los Angeles.

“We think cities are going to go vertical in terms of transportation and we want to make that a reality,” Dara Khosrowshahi told CBS News’ Bianna Golodryga.

The Uber CEO said their new model of an air taxi shows the company’s vision for the future of transportation. It’s a world where passengers request an Uber Air on their phone, then head to rooftop sky ports where the aircraft take off.