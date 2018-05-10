Walmart won't provide more than 7 days worth of opioids

(USA Today) Taking another step to battle the nation’s opioid crisis, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will provide no more than a seven day supply of the medications to some customers.

The retailers said Monday that within the next sixty days, they will begin imposing the time limit on initial opioid prescriptions for acute pain, along with a mandate that the medications top out at 50 morphine milligrams per day.

In states where supplies are required to last less than a week, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will comply.

“We are taking action in the fight against the nation’s opioid epidemic,” MarybethHays, executive vice president of Health & Wellness and Consumables for Walmart U.S. said in a statement. “We are proud to implement these policies and initiatives as we work to create solutions that address this critical issue facing the patients and communities we serve.”